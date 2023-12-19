South Carolina affiliate CENTURY 21 803 Realty has merged with the neighboring office EXCEL Real Estate. The brokerage will do business as CENTURY 21 Excel in tandem with its new partner; their combined operation will maintain six offices and 200 agents across South Carolina.

EXCEL Real Estate founders, husband and wife team Candice and Kenny McCuien have both assumed the role of executive vice president for CENTURY 21 EXCEL and will oversee the transition. Candice currently serves as the 2024 President-elect for the Central Carolina REALTORS® Association, which she will lead in 2025. She is the first African-American female president in the history of the association. CENTURY 21 Excel is also one of the largest African-American-owned brokerages in the state, the company says.

“With the tools and resources provided by the CENTURY 21® brand, the agents will possess the ability to truly differentiate themselves from the competition and stand out amongst peers,” she said. “In addition, the robust professional development resources will support increased agent productivity. I also believe that they will be very excited about now being placed on the international stage where the success can be celebrated across the world thanks to the reach and power of the CENTURY 21 network.”

“Candice and I have known each for a long time and when we looked at how we both wanted to grow our presence in the state, we knew we could do more together,” said Tim Williams, now the owner of both CENTURY 21 803 Realty and CENTURY 21 EXCEL. “Our partnership has significantly expanded our scope in terms of market share, agent count and service area. Candice has successfully managed three distinct markets and her foothold in Greenville to the north and Charleston to the south complements our combined presence in the Columbia metro area. Together, we will expand our presence into untapped markets to fuel additional growth for the business.”

“Tim, Candice and Kenny, along with their experienced and well-established leadership team, are well-positioned to expand the firm’s presence along the Route 26 corridor, creating a seamless service area by connecting key South Carolina cities,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “When we talk about the tremendous synergies of this partnership, we like to say that 1+1 isn’t 2, or even 3. The resulting sum of this joining of forces is more like a 5, a true example of how we can be stronger when we work together.”

