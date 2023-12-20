Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gold Key, a startup brokerage serving the Indianapolis market, has opened its doors. The firm is owned by Cindy and Michael Stockhaus and their son Eric, a successful team with more than 35 years of combined real estate experience.

“The culture of “Be better®; Expect Better®” at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate aligns perfectly with our philosophy and commitment to providing top-notch customer service for our clients and continuous professional development opportunities for our agents,” said Michael Stockhaus, broker/owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gold Key. “We are dedicated to ensuring that our agents are continuously learning and growing which greatly influenced our decision to join the brand.”

The Stockhauses are multi-million-dollar producers, the company stated. Cindy, who founded and leads The Stockhaus Team, is a member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. The firm prides itself on working with clients at all price points at any point in their homeownership journey, including home investors. Michael comes from a small business background and understands the commitment and high customer service standards needed to operate a small business. He also brings 20 years of corporate management experience to the brokerage and is highly regarded in the community as a managing broker.

“Cindy, Michael and Eric are not only ambitious and growth-minded, they possess a deep commitment to helping their agents and their clients optimize their lives through real estate, a profession that they love and are excited to work in every day,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “Their open-door policy and belief that communication is a vital component of collective success reflects their genuine commitment to serving others. We are excited to welcome them to the network and support their expansion in an exciting market.”

