Dava Davin left the corporate world to be an entrepreneur. Her interest in real estate grew from a desire to create her own brand, be a unique voice in the business world, and leave a meaningful mark.

She calls her journey as an entrepreneur “incredibly rewarding, challenging and inspiring.” She continues to drive her commitment to real estate and to making a difference as founder and CEO of Portside Real Estate Group.

Since opening shop 11 years ago, Davin has grown the firm to become one of the four largest real estate companies in Maine—and the only woman-owned practice in the top 10. The firm has also branched out to New Hampshire, and more growth is expected soon.

How has the Maine market fared in 2023?

Dava Davin: The market has lost some ground, but it has been an opportunity for Portside. Our market is down in units and volume along with the rest of the country. It is a mixed bag of cream puff listings getting bid up and over-priced listings sitting.

What are your strategies to succeed as the real estate market resets?

DD: I’m taking a hands-on approach as the real estate market has settled down post-pandemic. I’ve decided to get back to the basics with some classic boot camp-style trainings for agents. We are coordinating and promoting broker caravans and hosting special open house weekends to get our listings and agents the most exposure.

Where do you see opportunities ahead?

DD: We are pushing hard on the new construction market. We host new construction events that allow agents to showcase their new construction projects as well as a panel of agents sharing tips like how they landed their first big developer or how they show buyers the value of building versus waiting for the right resale to pop up in a low-inventory market.

What is your growth philosophy?

DD: We are looking to expand strategically into Massachusetts and throughout Maine. It is important to us with every expansion that we don’t lose what makes us uniquely Portside. We are growing our sister company, Portside Foundation, by adding events to raise money and awareness for local nonprofits as well as onboarding new Portsiders that contribute to our 1% Back to Maine program.

What is your firm’s unique value proposition?

DD: Partnering with agents to grow sustainable careers based on being connected to the community. Agents and consumers are drawn to our community commitment.

How do you maintain a proper work-life balance?

DD: I maintain a work-life balance through a structured morning routine. I start with a gratitude practice and exercise as I train for my 15th marathon. This routine grounds me and promotes physical well-being, providing a mental break from work.

What have you found to be the secret for keeping your brokers happy?

DD: Listen and care about them. Agents need to be heard and supported. That human connection of an amazing staff helps them be the best agents they can be. There is strength in strong teams.

What’s the best piece of advice you can offer your staff?

DD: Show up big every day. Show up with intention, be kind to each other and yourself.

How do you ensure the firm is up on the latest technology?

DD: We keep our vice president of marketing, Jessica Nason, actively involved in a couple of national martech groups, which keeps us on the cutting edge of technology trends and marketing strategies.