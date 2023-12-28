The last couple of years were an unprecedented time in the market. With buyers making all-cash offers well over the asking price as well as waiving appraisal contingencies and inspections, it was unlike anything anyone in the industry had seen before. While it wasn’t that long ago that homes were flying off the market, those days are gone. The market has cooled off considerably, and buyers are no longer willing to make so many concessions. For agents, this means managing your clients’ expectations and adjusting your strategies.

With such high-interest rates, affordability is a problem for many buyers. Buyers can no longer go over the asking price without concessions, and they certainly cannot afford to make updates to the home after the sale. As a result, move-in ready homes are all buyers want, and home inspections are now a requirement.

The problem with home inspections

Home inspections are an important part of the home-selling process, but as you know, they can also come with some issues.

If you’re the listing agent, home inspections can be especially problematic. If you’ve had a deal fall through because of inspection red flags, you know how much of a nightmare they can be. Instead of waiting for surprise problems to arise at the time of the buyer’s inspections, get ahead of them with a pre-listing home inspection. This assessment can show you and your sellers exactly what needs to be fixed before the home goes on the market. While this approach involves a bit more work at the front end, it pays off. You and your clients can save a lot of time and headaches on the back end. You may also be able to boost the asking price once fixes are made.

Other issues with home inspections are that they can be lengthy and disorganized. Helping your clients understand the report is a heavy lift in and of itself, but trying to get timely quotes for repairs can be even worse. In some cases, these quotes are unreliable. Not to mention that trying to nail down the necessary tradespeople to make the repairs is a whole different obstacle.

Make inspections easier

Whether you’re looking to get a pre-listing home inspection or trying to make it through the buyer’s inspection, there’s a solution.

Instead of sorting through complicated and disorganized notes, the Inspection Repair tool in the Curbio app converts home inspection reports into easy-to-read and interactive lists. Repairs are prioritized based on importance and can easily be shared with clients.

On top of better readability, you don’t have to chase down tradespeople for quotes. Instead, you can get fast and reliable quotes with Curbio’s team standing by ready to execute the repairs at your request. This tool can speed up home inspection repairs significantly and make the traditionally fractured process more streamlined.

Home inspections are once again a regular part of the home-selling process, but that doesn’t mean they need to be complicated. Download Curbio’s mobile app, and make your home inspections a lot easier to handle.

