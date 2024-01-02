RISMedia is excited to announce that Erin Cestero will be heading up an industry-leading panel of real estate experts at the 2024 Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, the company’s fourth-annual all-virtual conference to be broadcast live on Jan. 11, 2024.

Cestero’s panel, How to Generate Inventory When There Is Not Enough to Go Around, will cover:

No matter what region of the country you’re from, a shortage of housing inventory continues to be a leading detriment to brokerage and agent business. In this session, top operators will share their strategies for working with prospective sellers and bringing more listings onto the market.

Cestero says that agents need to work in creative ways to encourage potential sellers off the fence in this challenging market.

“Agents play a crucial role in helping sellers understand the difference between needing to sell before buying or wanting to sell before buying. This clarity is essential for homeowners to confidently enter the market, and agents must be well-versed in discussing the associated risks and opportunities.”

