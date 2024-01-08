The lighting in your kitchen affects the way the room looks and the impression it makes on your family and guests. Kitchen light fixtures also influence how safe and functional the space is. Here are some tips to help you select new fixtures for your kitchen.

Figure Out Where You Need More Light

You don’t necessarily have to spend a bundle for new lighting. Start by identifying what’s working and what’s not so you can find the combination of fixtures that fit your needs and budget.

For instance, you might have adequate overhead lighting but need more light over the counters where you prepare meals, or above the island where you eat breakfast. The kitchen might get plenty of sunlight in the morning and afternoon, but you might need more illumination in the evening, when you’re making dinner.

Combine Different Types of Lighting

The kitchen should have a blend of overhead lighting, task lighting for workspaces and accent lighting. You’ll have to select multiple fixtures that make sense based on the layout of your kitchen.

The room should have at least one overhead light. You can choose recessed lights, a fixture that’s flush with the ceiling, or one that hangs from the ceiling, or you might prefer to install a ceiling fan that can provide light and help with air circulation while you’re cooking or when the weather is hot.

The countertops, sink, island and other areas where you prepare meals should be well illuminated so you can work safely. You can explore a wide range of task lighting options, including pendant lights and under-cabinet fixtures, and find ones that suit your needs and your kitchen’s design.

Accent lighting draws attention to specific areas. In the kitchen, track lighting, sconces and other types of accent lighting can also serve as task lighting.

Select the Right Styles for Your Kitchen

When you shop for light fixtures, consider your kitchen’s overall design theme. Look for new lights with finishes that will complement your existing fixtures and appliances.

Keep ceiling height in mind. You might want a fixture that will hang from the ceiling, but you’ll have to make sure it won’t hang so low that people will bump into it.

Choose fixtures that are proportional. An overhead light can be a focal point, but it shouldn’t be so large that it looks overwhelming.

Think About Electricity

When shopping for new light fixtures, consider how you’ll supply them with power. If you need more light in an area that doesn’t currently have an outlet, you can hire an electrician to run wiring, but that can be expensive. A simpler and more affordable solution is to install battery-powered light fixtures.