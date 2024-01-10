Home pieces have reached record highs in the past few years, leading to many areas across the U.S. boast prices well above the $1 million mark that used to be so much more uncommon. But, just exactly where are the most expensive areas to buy a home?

PropertyShark’s latest report located the most expensive zip codes in the U.S. by calculating median sale prices based on closed home sales. Overall, the report found that the four priciest zips in the country posted medians of $5 million or more, and a total of 13 zips surpassed the $4 million threshold.

The report found that California is the most expensive state for homebuying, boasting a total of 79 of the priciest zip codes are found here, including seven out of the top 10. However, the state did drop 11 zip codes compared to 2022, when it held 90 spots of the top 100.

In addition, New York came in second with 22 entries, representing 18% of the wealthiest zip codes.

The top 10 most expensive zip codes of 2023:

Atherton, California (94027)

Median home sale price in 2023: $8,300,000, up 5% year-over-year

Sagaponack, New York (11962)

Median home price: $8,075,000, up 40% YoY

Miami Beach, Florida (33109)

Median home price: $5,500,000, up 6% YoY

Santa Barbara, California (93108)

Median home price: $5,000,000, up 16% YoY

Beverly Hills, California (90210)

Median home price: $4,800,000, down 6% YoY

Stinson Beach, California (94970)

Median home price: $4,500,000 (tie), up 27% YoY

Water Mill, New York (11976)

Median home price: $4,500,000 (tie), up 22% YoY

Newport Beach, California (92661)

Median home price: $4,495,000, up 5% YoY

Santa Monica, California (90402)

Median home price: $4,489,000, up 2% YoY

Medina, Washington (98039)

Median home price: $4,388,000, down 8% YoY

Rancho Santa Fe, California (92067)

Median home price: $4,248,000, down 1% YoY

For the full report, click here.