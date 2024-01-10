RE/MAX, LLC, celebrates the addition of 24 offices in the last three months of 2023—between Oct. 2 and Dec. 31—welcoming nearly 330 agents to the brand.

The recent additions are a mix of new offices, conversions of formerly unaffiliated brokerages, and expansions of existing RE/MAX companies.

New brokerage openings:

Darius Cochran opened RE/MAX River & Ranch on Dec. 19 in Labelle, Florida.

Brandon Reichenau opened RE/MAX Frontier on Nov. 30 in Midlothian, Texas.

Sibel Gucum opened RE/MAX Superior on Nov. 22 in Deer Park, New York.

Josh Jarboe opened RE/MAX Empire on Nov. 21 in Mt. Washington, Kentucky.

Neha Sutrave opened RE/MAX Advantage on Nov. 13 in Houston, Texas.

Laura Walton opened RE/MAX Elite on Nov. 6 in Macon, Georgia.

Brandi Smith opened RE/MAX Big Country on Nov. 1 in Abilene, Texas.

Ted Schaar opened RE/MAX Forward on Oct. 10 in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

Conversions:

Michael Banh converted an unaffiliated brokerage and opened RE/MAX Exclusive with 106 agents in Houston, Texas on Dec. 15.

Laurie Kiss converted her brokerage to RE/MAX Next in Irwin, Pennsylvania on Dec. 14.

Robert Bentley and Alissa Christie converted their unaffiliated brokerage and opened two RE/MAX Bentley’s locations in Newburyport, Massachusetts with 61 agents on Dec. 4.

Pezhman Dashti converted his brokerage to RE/MAX Dashing Properties in Lake Forest, California on Oct. 25.

Expansions & acquisitions:

Charles Blackwell and Joanie Blackwell expanded RE/MAX Celebration and opened a new office in Shelbyville, Tennessee on Dec. 21.

Chandler Mason and Anna Mason, owners of RE/MAX Lakeland Realty expanded operations and opened a new office in Edinboro, Pennsylvania on Dec. 8.

Richard McKinney and Pamela McKinney expanded RE/MAX Gold and opened a new office in Port St. Lucie, Florida on Dec. 5.

Cedric Robinson, Angela Robinson and Hadi Atri acquired an office in Wilmington, North Carolina and rebranded it to RE/MAX Executive on Dec. 1.

Lee Linhart and Laura Linhart, owners of RE/MAX Choice Properties opened a new office in Franklin, Tennessee on Nov. 29.

Christy Walker, owner of RE/MAX Signature opened two new offices; one in Gilbert, Arizona on Dec. 14 and another in Tucson, Arizona on Nov. 1.

Ken Crowley, owner of RE/MAX 100, opened a new office in Columbia, Maryland on Oct. 30.

John Gscheidmeier expanded his operations and opened RE/MAX Service First–Lake Country in Pewaukee, Wisconsin on Oct. 27.

Andrew Kligman and Anna Garifine of RE/MAX Synergy opened a new office in Little Silver, New Jersey on Oct. 4.

Abram Covella, Thomas Zdanowicz and Justin Bosak, owners of RE/MAX Revolution opened a new office in Lavallette, New Jersey on Oct. 2.

“It’s hard to deny that this has been one of the most turbulent markets in memory, but the strength of the RE/MAX brand was apparent” said RE/MAX, LLC Vice President of Franchise Sales Peter Luft. “I think it speaks volumes about the character of our franchisees and about the power of affiliating with RE/MAX—the #1 name in real estate.”

For more information, visit https://www.remax.com/.