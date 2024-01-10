RISMedia is excited to announce that Chris Sears, President and CEO of JPAR – Real Estate in Texas, will be heading up an industry-leading panel of real estate experts at the company’s 2024 Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year virtual event tomorrow, Thurs., Jan. 11, 2024.



Click here to register!

Sears’s panel, “Building Your Staying Power: How to Stay Competitive in Any Market Cycle,” will include dynamic real estate pros who will share their tips for building a sustainable business and stay ahead of the competition, in good times and bad.

Additional panelists include: Darice Eppinger, a REALTOR® with Keller Williams Tri County, Philadelphia and Anthony Lamacchia, CEO and Broker/Owner of Lamacchia Companies based in Massachusetts.

Don’t miss this year’s impressive lineup of real estate leaders, Power Brokers, industry experts, top agents and premier coaches, who will offer valuable insights to overcome challenges and seize opportunities in the evolving market. This event will equip you with strategies to excel in today’s dynamic real estate market right from the start. Embrace change and win with Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year 2024.

