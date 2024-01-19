RISMedia’s 36th Annual Power Broker Survey—the residential real estate industry’s preeminent report identifying and ranking the nation’s top brokerages based on sales-dollar volume and transaction sides—is now open.

Participating in the survey provides you with an exclusive opportunity to position your firm among America’s top real estate companies and gain a competitive edge in your market.

You’ll also have the chance to gain dual recognition in print and online by being featured among the top firms in the April 2024 issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine, as well as among the 1,000 leading firms in our Power Broker Directory at rismedia.com. The results of the Power Broker Survey are widely read by hundreds of thousands of real estate professionals nationwide, giving your firm unparalleled visibility.

Click here to participate!

Deadline for receipt of this survey is Feb. 16, 2024.

Part of a franchise brand? Your corporate headquarters may be submitting data on your behalf. We urge you to still complete the survey to ensure your inclusion and enrich the results of our research.