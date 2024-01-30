The National Association of REALTORS® has announced the release of the fourth season of its docuseries, “First-Time Buyer,” now available to stream. Filmed in Chicago, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, this season delves deeper into the home-buying process, showcasing the value and expertise that agents who are REALTORS® bring to first-time homebuyers.

Each of the eight new episodes presents a different individual, couple or family embarking on their first home-buying journey. They face challenges such as not qualifying for a loan, getting caught in a bidding war and uncovering structural issues with the house.

“The latest season of ‘First-Time Buyer’ showcases how real estate agents use their expertise and creativity to help clients overcome the myriad of obstacles on the journey to homeownership,” said NAR President Kevin Sears, broker-partner of Sears Real Estate in Springfield, Massachusetts. “These stories capture the highs and lows buyers experience and the significance of having a knowledgeable professional by your side.”

The show also emphasizes the educational aspect of the home-buying process, spotlighting HUD and VA loans, strategies for building equity and the intricacies of condo purchases.

“Numerous questions arise when you start thinking about buying a home,” said Sears. “Searching online can help, but an agent who is a REALTOR® has the expertise to answer your questions and help ease your mind every step of the way.”

“First-Time Buyer” is an extension of NAR’s consumer advertising campaign, “That’s Who We R.” The national campaign demonstrates the value and expertise of a REALTOR® in helping their clients navigate the complexities of buying or selling a home or property, and reinforces a consumer-first, transparent approach.

“Our aim is to empower viewers with knowledge,” said Alicia Bailey, NAR’s head of production. “‘First-Time Buyer’ is more than just an entertaining show—it’s a resource for anyone with aspirations to purchase their first home.”

All episodes from the previous three seasons are also available to stream for free on YouTube, Facebook and at https://firsttimebuyer.realtor/.