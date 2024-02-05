Curbio announced the addition of HomeSmart to its brokerage partnerships program. Through this partnership, Curbio has become the pre-listing home improvement service for HomeSmart, providing their agents with access to a completely turnkey concierge solution with pay-at-closing terms for their clients.

In an industry where demand for fix now, pay later home improvement is on the rise, Curbio stated that access to their solution will empower HomeSmart agents with the edge they need to win listings and provide their sellers with the best service available.

“We are thrilled to formally welcome HomeSmart to our brokerage partnerships program, a powerful tool that can be used to provide an improved listing experience for their agents and clients. With Curbio, HomeSmart agents have gained access to a completely customizable home improvement solution that will help their clients achieve their listing goals, with no payment due until the property sells,” said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio.

Today’s sellers demand value from their real estate agents. By offering a concierge-style home improvement solution with Curbio, HomeSmart stated they are providing their agents with the competitive edge they need to win and sell listings. In turn, the partnership also acts as a valuable tool for HomeSmart in recruiting and retaining top agent talent.

“HomeSmart’s technology stands apart from anything else offered in the real estate industry. We take pride in offering agents with the technology needed to succeed in today’s real estate world, making Curbio an obvious partner choice for us. Curbio’s turnkey solution, combined with their tech-first approach and pay-at-closing terms, are going to be an incredible resource for our agents,” said Carol Perry, Chief Business Development Officer at HomeSmart.

For more information, visit https://curbio.com/.