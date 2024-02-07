Mortgage applications increased 3.7% from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending Feb. 2, 2024.

This week’s numbers:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 3.7% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index increased 8% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index increased 12% from the previous week and was 1% higher than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 1% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index increased 6% compared with the previous week and was 19% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 35.4% of total applications from 34.2% the previous week. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity decreased to 6.4% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 13.1% from 13.8% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications increased to 14.1% from 13.3% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.4% from the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($766,550 or less) increased to 6.80% from 6.78%, with points decreasing to 0.59 from 0.65 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate remained unchanged from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $766,550) decreased to 6.88% from 6.94%, with points increasing to 0.47 from 0.45 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 6.57% from 6.61%, with points increasing to 0.84 from 0.79 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 6.41% from 6.34%, with points increasing to 0.71 from 0.53 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.