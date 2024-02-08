Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has released its 2023 Anywhere Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. The report highlights how Anywhere has delivered on its commitments to integrity, community and culture, and inclusion, while leveraging the unmatched scale across its integrated real estate businesses, leading brands, and powerful network to amplify impact.

“As leaders shaping the future of real estate, Anywhere embraces our role in championing progress, inspiring positive change, and building trust with all we serve,” said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and chief executive officer. “Together, we help make dreams possible – whether buying or selling a home, opening doors to a new real estate business, or unlocking a lifelong professional career, and I continue to be incredibly proud of the positive impact Anywhere affiliated agents, franchisees, and employees have every day to further our mission of empowering everyone’s next move.”

The report offers a look at how Anywhere is:

Embracing high ethical standards as noted by employees in the annual Employee Engagement Survey.

Cultivating a human-centric, people-first culture at Anywhere that thrives on empowerment, innovation, and collaboration.

Creating new employee engagement experiences that offer employees direct access to leadership and a closer look at the initiatives that drive the Anywhere strategy.

Launching a new charitable partnership between Anywhere Gives and Covenant House, an organization that, like Anywhere, understands the importance of home.

Supporting the ways the brands serve and give back to their communities.

Enhancing programs that offer opportunities for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and hone their leadership skills, such as the Inclusive Ownership Program and What Moves Her.

Upholding environmental and supplier commitments from Cartus Corporation, an Anywhere company and a global leader in talent mobility and corporate relocation solutions.

“At Anywhere, we embrace what’s possible to make things better, and that big aspiration drives not only how we work but also how we show up for our people and our communities,” added Trey Sarten, Anywhere chief communications officer and head of public affairs. “The new Anywhere CSR Report highlights the collective commitment of our employees, affiliated agents, and franchise owners to lead with integrity, help those who need it most, and create a culture where everyone feels included and welcome. I am grateful for their dedication to improving both our workplace and our world.”

To read the full report, visit https://anywhere.re/our-company/.