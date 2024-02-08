The 30-year-fixed-rate mortgage remained stagnant this week, averaging 6.64%, up from last week’s average of 6.63%, according to the latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®) from Freddie Mac.

This week’s numbers:

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.64% as of February 8, 2024, up slightly from last week when it averaged 6.63%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.12%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.90%, down from last week when it averaged 5.94%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.25%.

MBA’s take:



“Mortgage rates remain stagnant, hovering in the mid-six percent range over the past several weeks,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “The economy and labor market remain strong with wage growth outpacing inflation, which is keeping consumer spending robust. Meanwhile, affordability in the housing market is an ongoing issue due to continued high home prices, elevated mortgage rates and low supply of homes on the market, particularly for first-time and low-income homebuyers.”