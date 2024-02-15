Hosting open houses is a great way to show off your listings, chase buyer leads and meet new clients. That said, there’s always a risk with meeting unfamiliar people, and home security is an industry all unto itself.

It is an agent’s job to connect with people, but safety should always be a priority. Here are some tips for how you can practice REALTOR® and client safety at your next open house.

Use pre-registration

An easy way to soothe concerns before an open house is to have attendees register in advance; provide their name, address, contact information, etc. By having this registration process, you will know who is going to show up. If you want to go the extra mile, run a brief background check.

The easiest way to have your open house attendees register is online, via a Google Form or similar platform. That doesn’t mean all your advertising has to be digital though. Pro tip: Include a QR code on physical flyers that takes the viewer to the sign-up page. To ensure prospects don’t miss, add “REGISTRATION REQUIRED” in bold font on the flyer.

Be aware of allergies

It is just as important to be mindful of the not-so-obvious safety precautions as a real estate agent. Some REALTORS® offer food at their open houses, helping to make the atmosphere more inviting and win over attendees. Be sure to stay away from serving food with common allergies, such as peanuts, tree nuts, shellfish, etc.

But it doesn’t stop at cuisine. If your client has a pet, especially one with hair or fur like a dog or a cat, make sure the house is cleaned ahead of time to wipe away any shed fur.

With pre-registration, you can ask about any allergies a prospect may have, and prepare around their responses.

Know the exits

If a worst-case scenario happens and you feel you’re in danger, fight or flight often kicks in, and it is best to listen to the latter instinct.

Survey the house yourself so you know where the closest exits are at any particular location. Talk with the seller, too, as they will know the house better than you do. Be sure to confirm if they have any safety features installed, like security cameras or a panic room. Even if you don’t need to use them, you can make them part of your pitch about the house.

Last but not least, make sure you have keys to the house on you so you can make use of these escape routes.

Self-defense

In case you find yourself in a position where you do need to defend yourself, there are strategies you can take to keep yourself safe. Stay up-to-date on the latest REALTOR® safety tips from the National Association of REALTORS®, where they offer best practices, webinars and training videos, and share additional resources.

Consider taking a local self-defense class to boost your confidence in a potential situation. Also, be sure to always have your cell phone with you, in case of an emergency to call 911.