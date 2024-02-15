“Find something you love and mold your opportunities around it. When your work aligns with your passions, it transforms each day into a fulfilling pursuit.”

-Morgan Pankow, REALTOR®, Coldwell Banker Realty

Finding the perfect “hole-in-one” property might be a fairway to heaven for any homebuyer, but for the lucky clients who get to work with Morgan Pankow—a REALTOR® at Coldwell Banker Realty in Pinecrest, Florida—it’s like scoring an eagle with every deal. Pankow, a bonafide golf content creator in addition to her real estate practice, demonstrates how real estate professionals who infuse their passion into their work are redefining the industry by bringing fresh perspectives and innovative approaches to their business.

Using her wide-ranging marketing expertise, influence in the golf realm (including coveted brand partnerships such as Titleist) and passion for helping others, Pankow has emerged as a formidable force in real estate.

Here, Pankow shares how aspiring real estate professionals can navigate niche industries, offering marketing-savvy takeaways from her own journey that can benefit newcomers in the field.

How did you craft this niche space for yourself as both a real estate professional and an athlete?

My college journey took me from Ohio to The University of Miami’s golf team in Florida, where I graduated in marketing/real estate. Embracing academic challenges, a pandemic and Division 1 athletics shaped my path. It was through this pursuit that I learned that it goes beyond the greens. It’s the camaraderie and relationships you can develop out on the course. Utilizing NIL (name, image and likeness) opportunities in college, I merged marketing, social media and golf to build a social media following that I’m extremely proud of.

What challenges do you observe real estate professionals encountering in their utilization of marketing and social media?

Navigating the ever-changing landscape of social media can be challenging given the evolving algorithms and constant changes. Sometimes you have to think outside the box as far as what you “think” will work in promotion and try new things. This has helped me in the past, and in real estate, it should do the same. It goes beyond the four walls, so to speak. People need to see themselves in their new atmosphere in order to close and make a move they feel comfortable with.

In what ways has your personal connection to South Florida given you an advantage as a real estate professional?

Having witnessed the charm of the area, from sunny Miami to the serene Gulf side, I am well-versed in the diverse lifestyle choices the area offers. This personal connection allows me to authentically guide individuals in their home-buying journey, drawing on my first-hand experiences and the network I have developed.

What advice do you have for women aiming to excel in specialized fields?

To women aspiring to establish themselves in specialized fields, I offer the lesson I’ve learned in my own pursuit: Find something you love and mold your opportunities around it. When your work aligns with your passions, it transforms each day into a fulfilling pursuit. Continuous education, connecting with experienced individuals and embracing a mindset of constant improvement have been instrumental in my journey.

As we continue to progress through 2024, what are you focusing on?

My focus remains on personal and professional growth. I am dedicated to daily self-improvement, connecting with others and learning from those with more experience.

For more information, please visit https://morganpankow.sites.cbmoxi.com.