Prices for food and other essentials have been rising. Here are some ways to save money.

Sign up for your grocery store’s loyalty program to get instant savings.

Buy products that are on sale and produce that’s in season.

Freeze things so they won’t go bad.

Purchase non-perishable items in bulk. You will pay more upfront, but less per unit.

Generic products are often just as good as name brands, and much more affordable.

Use expensive items, such as meat, less often. Look for cheaper and nutritious substitutes, such as beans.

Make a list and stick to it.

Avoid shopping while hungry and going as a family so you don’t spend money on things you don’t need.