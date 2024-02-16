Wood flooring is durable, but it can still get damaged. Children and pets can be particularly tough on it, so it’s important to know how to protect them.

Keep messes off your hardwood floors as much as possible. Use mats and area rugs, have people remove their shoes when they enter the house and wipe pets’ paws when they come in.

If something gets spilled or dropped on the floor, clean it up right away.

Designate an area without wood flooring for your kids and pets to play. If your whole house has hardwood floors, install an area rug or carpet to protect the floor in a play area.

Trim your pets’ nails so they don’t scratch wood flooring.