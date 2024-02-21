During the winter, you might want to spend as much time indoors as possible. You might think it only makes sense to work out inside when the temperature falls, but exercising in cold weather actually offers several benefits.

Beat the Winter Blues

In the winter, when the days are shorter, many people experience seasonal affective disorder. Exercising can help, but working out in cold weather can be particularly good for you.

Being out in the cold can make you feel alert and invigorated. In addition, spending time in nature can boost your mood and make you feel more relaxed and optimistic.

Control Your Weight

When the weather is cold and days are short, people generally spend more time indoors doing things like watching TV and less time exercising. That tends to lead to winter weight gain. Exercising in the colder months can help you avoid gaining weight.

During the winter, you won’t have to deal with problems such as hot temperatures and humidity, which can make summer outdoor workouts unpleasant and even dangerous. It’s easier for the body to regulate its temperature in cold weather.

Spending time outside in cold weather can be beneficial, even if you’re not exercising. It can transform white fat into brown fat, which burns calories to produce heat. Exercising also produces brown fat.

Get Your Daily Dose of Vitamin D

Doing your workout in the fresh air can provide additional benefits. You’ll get sunlight, which is essential for the production of vitamin D. Sunlight is in shorter supply during the winter, but exercising outside can help you make sure that you get enough.

Stay Healthy

It’s common for people to suffer from colds and the flu during the winter. Exercising in cold weather can boost your immune system and make you less likely to get sick.

Exercise Safely in the Winter

Before you start exercising outside in cold weather, make sure that you’re physically prepared. If you have any health problems or concerns about how exercising in the cold might affect you, consult your doctor.

Dress appropriately for the weather. You might feel cold at first, then warm up after you start exercising. Also, the temperature might change while you’re outside. Dress in layers so you can remove or add clothing as necessary. Wear gloves, a hat, warm socks and footwear that’s appropriate for your activity and that will keep your feet warm.

Before you begin working out, have a nutritious meal or snack and stretch. Stay hydrated and take breaks as necessary.

If you’re not used to exercising in cold weather, don’t try to do too much, too fast. Start with a brief, moderate-intensity workout, then gradually increase the duration or ramp up the intensity. Always listen to your body and take a break or go inside if it gets to be too much.