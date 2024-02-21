If you have or plan to have kids, it’s essential to have the right type of flooring.

Look for a material that’s durable and easy to maintain so you won’t have to worry too much about damage from spills and toys.

Choose a safe material so your kids won’t get hurt if they trip and fall.

Hardwood flooring is tough, and it can be refinished if it gets damaged.

Laminate is also durable and easy to care for, and it costs less than wood.

Vinyl is a non-porous and soft material that can keep your kids healthy and safe.

Rubber flooring can prevent injuries and help keep noise levels down.

Cork flooring is soft, and it doesn’t trap allergens.