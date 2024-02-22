RE/MAX announced Thursday that CEO Nick Bailey is leaving the company, an unexpected announcement that came at the same time the company released its Q4 earnings, which showed further declines following reported losses the previous three quarters of 2023.



Stepping into the leadership role, former SVP of Region Development for RE/MAX, Amy Lessinger, has been promoted to president of RE/MAX, LLC, responsible for overseeing the RE/MAX brand and network globally.





The company did not provide any further details on Bailey exiting his post. A conference call is scheduled to take place Friday morning.



The numbers



RE/MAX Holdings generated revenue of $76.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $4.7 million, or 5.7%, compared to $81.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue excluding the marketing funds was $56.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $3.4 million, or 5.8%, versus the same period in 2022. The decrease in revenue excluding the marketing funds was attributable to negative organic revenue growth of 5.6% and adverse foreign-currency movements of 0.2%. Organic growth decreased primarily due to a reduction in U.S. agent count and lower broker fee revenue, partially offset by mortgage segment growth.



Total operating expenses were $86.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $13.5 million, or 18.5%, compared to $72.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 total operating expenses increased primarily due to higher impairment charges and selling, operating and administrative expenses, partially offset by reduced marketing funds and depreciation and amortization expenses.



The company made news last quarter amid the ongoing commission lawsuits saga, when it decided to settle, paying $55 million to resolve sweeping class action claims ahead of the landmark Burnett vs NAR decision.



On its latest earnings report, Erik Carlson, RE/MAX Holdings chief executive officer stated, “We generated better-than-expected margins in the fourth quarter, driven by our ongoing focus on effective cost management amidst what continues to be a very difficult housing market. Despite macro conditions beyond our control, our expense discipline has allowed us to remain nimble, able to pursue and seize those growth opportunities that we identify as having the greatest potential. Looking ahead to 2024, we believe there are many reasons to be optimistic–encouraging interest rate trends, improving customer sentiment, and ongoing pent-up demand bode well for progressively better housing market performance moving forward.”



Additional promotions announced



RE/MAX also announced Thursday that Abby Lee, previously senior vice president of Marketing and Communications, is being promoted to executive vice president of Marketing, Communications and Events. She will continue to lead advertising, marketing, communications, and public relations, in addition to managing the company’s events team.



Susie Winders also is being promoted from senior vice president, general counsel, chief compliance officer, and secretary to executive vice president, general counsel, chief compliance officer, and secretary.



“As we continue to leverage our industry-leading brands, attractive franchise model, and unique competitive advantages, I look forward to working with Amy, Abby, Susie, and our broader leadership team to drive forward our focus on providing our brands’ broker/owners, agents, and loan originators with the resources and services they need to help them thrive, which should benefit all of our stakeholders,” Carlson stated.



Dave Liniger, chairman of the company’s Board and RE/MAX co-founder added, “I am delighted to recognize Amy, Abby, and Susie for their accomplishments. They are exceptional leaders who have each played a meaningful role in our Company’s success by tirelessly promoting our strong brands and supporting our highly productive networks.”



To read the full announcement and further details on the company’s Q4/full year earnings report, click here.



Stay tuned to RISMedia for further developments.