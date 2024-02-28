Mortgage applications decreased 5.6% from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending Feb. 23, 2024.

This week’s numbers:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 5.6% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 3% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index decreased 7% from the previous week and was 1% lower than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 5% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 1% compared with the previous week and was 12% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 31.2% of total applications from 32.6% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 7.5% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 13.0% from 13.2% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications decreased to 11.7% from 12.1% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications remained unchanged at 0.5%.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($766,550 or less) decreased to 7.04% from 7.06%, with points increasing to 0.67 from 0.66 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $766,550) increased to 7.20% from 7.16%, with points increasing to 0.57 from 0.45 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 6.86% from 6.91%, with points decreasing to 0.99 from 1.03 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 6.70% from 6.61%, with points decreasing to 0.68 from 0.77 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.