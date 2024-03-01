ERA Real Estate announced its 2023 Circle of Success Award recipients, recognizing affiliated brokerages and agents for their outstanding accomplishments, commitment to service and professional triumphs. The announcement came during ERA Real Estate’s annual all-network conference—Fuel 2024—held in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We are extremely proud of our ERA affiliated companies and agents who have exceeded their goals and achieved immense success in 2023,” said Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate. “At ERA Real Estate, our top priority is to provide our ERA affiliates with game-changing technology, resources, tools and programs that will help them take their businesses to the next level. We are so proud to celebrate our 2023 ERA Circle of Success winners and look forward to seeing their continued dedication to excellence in the years to come.”

Highlights from the 2023 ERA Circle of Success Awards include:

Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company: ERA Brokers Consolidated (Saint George, Utah), ERA Colonial Real Estate (Harker Heights, Texas) and ERA Donahoe Realty (Temecula, California)

Circle of Light Award for Community Leadership: ERA Wilder Realty (Columbia, South Carolina)

Giving back to others in the communities where ERA Wilder Realty’s affiliated agents, managers and brokers live, and work is part of the company’s service culture. They are passionate and devoted to creating a positive impact and in 2023, the 300-plus agents and staff have contributed hundreds of hours and more than $100,000 to support various fundraisers, charities and non-profit organizations, like Camp Cole, Fisher House, The Blood Connection, Coast 2 Coast 4 Hydrocephalus and more.

Unity Award for Cultivating an Inclusive Community: ERA Strother Real Estate (Fayetteville, North Carolina)

ERA Strother Real Estate is dedicated to creating an inclusive community by actively working towards and sustaining minority homeownership, engaging in culturally competent transactions and extending their support, especially to revered veterans. To support this vision, ERA Strother Real Estate completed diversity training with a focus on eliminating homeownership barriers, gave back to veterans through specialized housing programs and personalized assistance, gave back to their community and so much more. At ERA Strother Real Estate, inclusivity isn’t just a buzzword; it’s an integral part of their ethos, permeating every aspect of their business practices.

Marketing Excellence Award—Company: ERA American Real Estate (Shalimar, Florida)

ERA American Real Estate knew it was time to dominate the markets it served, and they did this by launching the most dynamic marketing action plan in the company’s history. In the last 18 months, ERA American Real Estate established an entirely new marketing team known as VIBE (Visibility, Identity, Branding, Engagement), and a new concept when it comes to fulfilling agent services, essentially creating an in-house agency for over 100 real estate agents. This team facilitated a rebrand of ERA American Real Estate from “We Change Lives Through Real Estate” to the more customer focused “Live Your American Dream” and leaned into the red, white, and blue theme that the brokerage has proudly worn for over 40 years. This rebranding coincided with the most robust marketing action plan that the brokerage has ever put forward, including a multi-media campaign of both traditional and non-traditional ads, including billboards, digital ads, print, and more.

Marketing Excellence Award—Agent/Team: Paul Domenech/The Domenech Group, ERA American Real Estate (Destin, Florida)

Paul Domenech, principal of The Domenech Group from ERA American Real Estate markets with excellence not only for his business but also for the brand. He is an innovative, outside-the-box thinker who has had great success branding himself synonymously with ERA Real Estate. What makes Domenech and the team different is the way they market ERA with absolute excellence, and they’ve built their entire identity and their value proposition off of the brand. Everything they do is predicated on customer service. They utilize the ERA commitment to service, which promises exemplary customer service.

Jim Jackson Memorial Award—First in Service® Category 1 (500 or more transactions): ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, Georgia)

ERA Sunrise Realty is a true ERA brand ambassador and upholds the legacy of Jim Jackson, the late ERA co-founder and former president, which includes superior customer service and sales productivity. The company is passionately dedicated to serving their clients in every part of the home buying and selling journey and prides itself on making the needs of their clients a top priority. In December 2023, ERA Sunrise Realty ranked in the Top 25 Producing Companies among ERA affiliated companies for number of transactions and received an overall customer satisfaction rating of 100%.

Jim Jackson Memorial Award—First in Service® Category 2 (100-499 transactions): ERA Hart Sargis-Breen Real Estate Co. (West Hartford, Connecticut)

ERA Hart Sargis-Breen Real Estate Co. is an established firm with over 50 years of combined experience. In 1979, Sam Sargis joined the ERA network to meet the growing needs of sophisticated buyers and sellers. In 1978, Joanne Breen joined the firm and in 1992 became a full partner. In 2020, Breen sold the brokerage to its current broker/owner, Robert Levine.

The company prides itself on integrity and market knowledge, and its number one goal has always been to make its clients’ real estate transactions as smooth and easy as possible. The company has shown consistent success among firms of their size, and in 2023 scored 99% in overall customer satisfaction.

Jim Jackson Memorial Award—First in Service® Sales Associate: Kat Kosmala, ERA Courtyard Real Estate (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)

Since joining ERA Courtyard Real Estate in 2016, Kat Kosmala has made customer service her top priority, which in turn has led to her tremendous success. As a military spouse who has relocated 10 times to seven different states, she understands the stressors involved with the process of buying quick and selling fast, which is why she goes above and beyond to make the process a smooth success. Kosmala consistently utilizes the ERA® brands’ innovative tools and programs, and in 2023 received a customer satisfaction rating of 100%.

Jim Jackson Memorial Award—First in Service® Team and Top All-Around Team: The Crick Team, ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. (Evansville, Indiana)

The Crick Team with ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc., in Evansville, Indiana is an unstoppable team that has consistently been one of the most productive and results-driven teams in Southwest Indiana. Penny and Grodie Crick’s expertise lies in providing superior customer service, in-depth consulting and personal attention. They measure success by the relationships they build, as well as maximize social media, the latest technology and networking to provide the best results for their clients. In 2023, The Crick Team ranked eighth for ERA Top Producing Sales Associate Team in units.

Brenda W. Casserly Memorial Award for Top All-Around Sales Associate: Chelsea Stewart, ERA Landmark Real Estate (Bozeman, Montana)

Chelsea Stewart joined ERA Landmark Real Estate in 2021 and is recognized as one of the top real estate agents in Bozeman, Montana. She demonstrates excellence in every aspect of real estate, products, programs, resources and customer satisfaction. Her great wisdom, key market insights and superior customer service have made her a true ERA brand champion. She has consistently earned top producer honors at her brokerage, and has been ranked in the top five percent of REALTORS® in the Gallatin Valley.

Rookie of the Year: Elmer Lambright, Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered (Corydon, Indiana)

Before beginning his career in real estate, Elmer Lambright was born and raised in the Amish community. At the age of 24, he decided to leave the Amish and join “regular” American society. To support himself, he worked as a contractor, followed by home inspector and then remodeling. When a friend, who was a REALTOR®, asked if he’d be interested in becoming an agent, he decided to take the leap. In his first year with Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered, Lambright has proven to be a true team player and a great example of what the ERA brand’s culture means. He consistently utilizes the ERA brand’s technology and tools, continues his education through Team ERA University, stays up to date on industry trends and more. Lambright has quickly established himself as one of the best and in his first year alone closed 79 transactions.

Real Estate Distinctive Properties Sapphire Award: Sue Frye, ERA Landmark Real Estate (Bozeman, Montana)

As a member of ERA Distinctive Properties, a five-time winner of the ERA Distinctive Properties Sapphire Award, a top-ranking ERA associate and an inaugural ERA Hall of Fame inductee, Sue Frye continues to be a distinguished leader in the luxury market. With a successful business in real estate spanning 40 years, Frye’s name and real estate go hand-in-hand in Bozeman. Since joining ERA Landmark Real Estate in 1983, she has continued to be a distinguished leader and go-to professional in the competitive luxury marketplace. In 2023, Frye’s luxury real estate performance was outstanding and she listed 25 properties, with 11 over $1M, that were submitted and approved for the ERA Distinctive Properties program.

Office Coordinator of the Year: Morgan Gomez, Reliant Realty ERA Powered (Gallatin, Tennessee)

Morgan Gomez joined Reliant Realty ERA Powered in 2012. During her tenure, Gomez’s leadership at the brokerage’s Gallatin office has been remarkable and she has not only been able to optimize operational efficiency, but also cultivate strong, positive relationships with agents. Her ability to foster a collaborative and supportive environment is unparalleled. As office coordinator, agent and head of their property management company, Gomez truly is the heart and backbone of everything that Reliant Realty ERA Powered does.

