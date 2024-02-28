ERA® Real Estate has named ERA Brokers Consolidated in Saint George, Utah; ERA Colonial Real Estate in Harker Heights, Texas and ERA Donahoe Realty in Temecula, California as the winners of its 2023 Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company. The award, named after ERA Real Estate co-founder Gene Francis, is the highest honor given by the brand to an affiliated company.

Serving their clients and communities for over 40 years, ERA Brokers Consolidated, ERA Colonial Real Estate and ERA Donahoe Realty have grown to be a powerhouse at ERA, the company stated. The companies have a total of 21 offices in California, Nevada, Texas and Utah and are home to over 800 agents. Additionally, over the years, ERA Brokers Consolidated has launched a proprietary technology platform called ARTI®, introduced an industry-leading real estate education platform and published monthly market research for more than a decade.

Second-generation leaders Neil, Jon and Matt Walter stated they are committed to the continued growth and expansion of the company, as well as differentiating themselves in their markets. Under their leadership, the firm has achieved Top Affiliate status over the years, which is given to the top 20 ERA affiliated companies in units and volume. ERA Brokers Consolidated won the ERA Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company in 2017, a multi-time finalist for the same award, a member of the ERA Hall of Fame Class of 2015 and landed in the top 1% for companies in units and volume within the ERA Franchise System for 2023.

With nearly 3,500 closed transactions, ERA Brokers Consolidated, ERA Colonial Real Estate and ERA Donahoe Realty finished 2023 in the Top 2 in units and volume, among the ERA network.

“The winner of the ERA Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company personifies the model ERA company and ERA Brokers Consolidated, ERA Colonial Real Estate and ERA Donahoe Realty are no exceptions,” said Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate. “We are thankful to these companies and their leadership for ensuring that the steadfast spirit of Gene Francis remains at the forefront of the way these companies work with the communities they service. Further, their consistent, exceptional growth, longevity with the ERA brand and their unfettered commitment to representing themselves and the brand with the highlight level of integrity made them the obvious choice.”

“It is an honor to receive the Gene Francis Memorial Award on behalf of all of the real estate professionals on our team. Our staff, property managers, leadership, and real estate agents work every day to lead the industry in client service by being good, being kind, and doing good,” said Neil Walter, CEO of ERA Brokers Consolidated, ERA Colonial Real Estate and ERA Donahoe Realty. “We are fortunate to be surrounded by extraordinary peers, mentors, and leadership at ERA Franchise Systems. We are grateful for the good work the ERA family does to help support access to housing across the country, and we are excited about being part of Team ERA and the community it represents.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.