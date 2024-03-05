Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS®, has opened applications for the 2024 REACH Commercial technology growth program. The REACH program operates across North and South America, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific.

Led by managing partner Bob Gillespie, the REACH Commercial program is in its sixth year of operation. It will run a curriculum supporting entrepreneurs developing innovative solutions across all commercial sector asset classes.

“The REACH Commercial program excels at nurturing growth within the proptech sector,” said Gillespie. “We have a long track record of working with our participating companies to navigate through the industry’s significant challenges, transforming these obstacles into unique opportunities for innovation. This strategy elevates the market presence for these companies and accelerates their development.”

NAR’s REACH Commercial program aims to scale the most promising new technology companies in real estate, including brokerage, developer, housing and financial solutions. Program participants receive premier access to the following:

Mentorship from real estate, venture capital and technology sector leaders.

Education on how to navigate the trillion-dollar global property industry.

Exclusive opportunities at conferences, trade shows and networking events.

Access to top media and academic organizations.

A global network of entrepreneurs from more than 250 REACH portfolio companies and curated program sponsors.

“REACH Commercial champions pioneering companies poised to shape the future of real estate tech,” said Dave Garland, managing partner, Second Century Ventures. “Our program empowers these innovators with unparalleled resources and expertise, fostering their growth and impact within the industry.”

Applications for the 2024 REACH Commercial program will be accepted through April 15, 2024. For more information about REACH, or to apply, visit https://www.nar-reach.com/.