Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced at its One21 Experience Global Conference in Las Vegas this week that Century 21 Curran & Oberski has been honored with the 2024 Art Bartlett 2100 Cup Award. The 2100 Cup is awarded annually to an outstanding company that embodies the mission of the Century 21 brand and demonstrates the highest level of leadership, customer service and professionalism.

Proud to have celebrated 75 years in real estate and 50 years with Century 21 in 2023, broker-owner Adam Oberski credits his team’s focus on supporting and investing in the growth and development of the company’s affiliated agents as a cornerstone of its longevity and legacy. The brokerage has received Century 21’s Quality Service Office and Quality Service Pinnacle awards numerous times since the program’s inception in 1996. Additionally, their work has earned them recognition as the 2022 and 2023 Detroit Free Press Top Places to Work and 2022 Crain’s Detroit “Cool Places To Work”. Oberski stated that this reputation for excellence has helped them attract the top real estate professionals in the market resulting in a 28% increase in agent count since 2020.

“We are truly honored to receive this recognition by the Century 21 brand,” said Oberski. “Our company is about so much more than just sales—it’s about the company culture and the legacy that we’ve built here in the Detroit metro area. For generations, every member of our team has known that they are part of a company that focuses on their professional and personal growth as well as a culture of integrity, knowledge, encouragement, and support. We take so much pride in that and the fact that when consumers call, they know they are going to get top tier service that has been around for 75 years.”

“Century 21 Curran & Oberski is a company that has been with our brand since almost the beginning and continues to embody the drive, ambition and dedication to service that has helped make the Century 21 Brand a global industry leader,” said Michael Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21. “What Adam and his team have achieved is nothing less than extraordinary. They are leaders within their community and within our network—always inspiring others to dream big and push beyond their limits. We are thrilled to recognize their hard work and leadership and look forward to even greater success for them in the future.”

To learn more about the Century 21 value proposition, or to join the ranks, please go to century21.com/about-us/contact/media.