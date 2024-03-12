The kitchen is the heart of the home, and efficiency is key for this space, especially when it comes to storage. While it may be tempting to utilize the space under your kitchen sink for various items, some should be kept elsewhere. Here are six items you should never store under your kitchen sink, plus alternative storage solutions.

Cleaning Supplies

Storing cleaning supplies, especially chemicals, under the sink may seem convenient, but it poses the risk of leaks and spills that can damage both your supplies and the cabinet itself. This can also be extremely unsafe if you have pets or children.

Instead, dedicate a specific cabinet or closet away from water sources, such as a utility room or linen closet, for storing your cleaning supplies. Consider installing shelving units to keep everything organized and easily accessible.

Trash Bags

If your trash bags live under the sink, they are at a constant risk of leaks and spills, compromising their cleanliness. The porous nature of garbage bags also means they can absorb odors from cleaning supplies and other items in this space.

Instead, store trash bags in a designated drawer or cabinet close to the garbage bin, keeping them clean and making it more convenient when you need to swap out your trash.

Paper Towels

While having paper towels within arm’s reach of the sink may seem convenient, the moisture-prone environment under the sink makes them susceptible to damage. Pets, attracted to the cardboard, may also find their way inside your paper towel stash.

Instead, store paper towels and other paper goods in a nearby pantry or cabinet. Keep them in a dry, clean space to ensure that they remain pest- and moisture-free for use.

Electrical Appliances

The area under a sink lacks proper ventilation and is prone to water exposure, making it unsuitable for storing electrical appliances like toasters, blenders or coffee makers. Moisture can lead to electrical hazards and compromise the functionality of these appliances.

Instead, designate a countertop or specific area in your kitchen with sufficient ventilation for small appliances. Make sure to keep them away from water sources to prevent any potential damage or injury.

Non-Airtight Food Containers

Storing food in containers that are not airtight can not only attract pests, but it can also compromise the freshness of your food. The porous nature of certain types of containers can lead to the absorption of odors and moisture, affecting the taste and smell of your food.

Instead, opt for a pantry or cabinet with airtight containers for food storage to help maintain freshness and ensure your food remains untainted.

Important Documents

Storing important documents, such as receipts, warranties or other papers under the sink is risky due to the risk of leaks, spills and moisture. Water damage can ruin these documents, leading to difficulties when needed for reference, warranty claims, etc.

Instead, create a dedicated filing system in a home office or other dry and secure area of the home. Use waterproof containers or plastic sleeves to keep your documents protected.