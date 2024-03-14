When you buy your first home together with your partner, it’s time to celebrate a milestone. Then, you’ll need to decide how you’re doing to design your new home and determine the items that get to stay and those that have to leave. You likely each have your own style, requiring you to compromise on design choices to create a harmonious and unified space. If you and your partner differ in design styles, read on for tips on blending home design styles with your partner.

Decide the Function of Every Room

Talking through the function of every room will help ensure you’re both on the same page with the elements the room needs to be fully functional and for you to be able to choose the furniture and other elements a room needs. For example, if you want a formal dining room, but your partner envisions the space being a hybrid of a dining space and cocktail lounge, this will dramatically change the overall vibe and the furniture the room needs.

Communicate and Compromise

Over-communicating and compromising will help you and your partner agree on the overall design plan. Communication is essential when either of you feels strongly about a particular piece. For example, if you dislike your partner’s favorite worn-in leather recliner, maybe you didn’t realize it originally belonged to his grandfather, which is why he has a strong attachment. Or, if your partner’s favorite antique accent chair doesn’t make sense in your casual living room, perhaps you can move it to a more formal area of the home.

Identify Non-Negotiables

There are likely some non-negotiable design criteria that you both have. Usually, these non-negotiables are centered around comfort and how a room feels. For example, if you want a dark, moody room but your partner wants a light, airy space, dig deeper to find out why. This might be because the darker colors feel heavy and may impact their mood. Or, if your partner is particular about the texture of the rug or carpet, it may be because they prefer to lay on the ground when watching TV, which can significantly impact their comfort.

Create Mood Boards

Creating separate mood boards can help you hone your preferred design styles. After you create your mood boards, you can review each board and identify the pieces and elements you like and dislike. This exercise can help you understand what you’re each drawn to and use similarities to help shape your home’s design direction.

Identity a Whole House Color Palette

Creating a whole house color palette will help ensure the house feels cohesive and unified. A complete house color scheme will make each room flow into the other, as it has the unifying element of color. Selecting three or four paint colors that you carry through the house and apply in different ways can create an intentionally designed and visually soothing home. For example, in the dining room, you may paint the walls a deep, moody blue, and you can use that same paint color on the trim and casing in the adjacent living room.

Blend Styles

The most exciting rooms blend different styles. If you prefer traditional design but your partner leans contemporary, create a room filled with traditional furniture with modern art. Or, pair your grandmother’s heirloom dining table with modern chairs to give the table a new life.