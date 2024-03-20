Chris Raveis

Co-President/President of Residential Sales

William Raveis Real Estate, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Shelton, Connecticut

https://www.raveis.com

Region served: Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Vermont

Years in real estate: Since 1993

Number of offices: 150

Number of agents: 4,500-plus

Best advice for dealing with difficult clients: Listen to them, then listen again, then listen some more. Understand their position and be patient, then offer your best advice and guidance—and have confidence behind your words.

No. 1 tip for establishing a healthy work-life balance: Create an effective morning routine focused on wellness, getting yourself centered and prepared to embrace the day ahead.

I understand you closed out 2023 making three significant acquisitions. Can you touch upon each and explain why they were so important?

While the acquisition of Carolina Realty Group in South Carolina opened a new state along with key luxury markets for us, our Western Massachusetts acquisition of the Jones Group fortifies an area where we didn’t have a strong presence, expands our footprint in Western Massachusetts and gives us more opportunities for growth with two additional office locations. The Molisse Realty Group was a perfect fit with our South Shore Boston business, bringing us three prime locations in markets where we didn’t have a physical location and brand exposure. All three are family businesses, so most importantly, we offered a good cultural fit for our newly affiliated sales associates and their clients.

How is the firm beginning to explore the use of artificial intelligence to be more dynamic and competitive?

We recently launched a program called RAVAI that will help our agents understand how we continue to leverage AI across the company. This includes a number of tech innovations that agents can access to market their listings more efficiently, as well as those who want to harness AI for their own personal promotion and prospecting efforts. With our innovative approach to technology, our agents and staff will always be up to date and informed about advancements in AI and how we are there to help them adapt to emerging trends.

Give us some insight into how you support agent recruitment and retention.

Over 50 years, we’ve developed exclusive technology including electronic targeted marketing called local market insights and local housing data that are invaluable. Our certified coaching and mentoring program provides agents with expert advice and the motivational push they sometimes need. We hold listing and prospecting contests frequently, and this year, we’ll be sending multiple winners with their significant others to Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida and Canyon Ranch in Lennox, Massachusetts, for a long weekend.

How has your affiliation with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® created new opportunities and avenues for growth?

Over the years, we’ve demonstrated success in the luxury marketplace, and the unrivaled luxury broker affiliation with LeadingRE allows us to compete on both the national and international stage. Another way LeadingRE supports our growth is through its network of 550 companies and 138,000 agents in 70-plus countries. This network brings in a significant number of qualified leads each year that we can offer our agents.

