REsides MLS has announced the appointment of Sharon Crawford as Director of Education and Training. In this role, Crawford will lead the design and development of interactive learning to ensure positive customer experiences, adoption and success outcomes with all REsides technologies, data solutions, and third-party applications. Crawford is a 10-year real estate industry executive with extensive experience working with all leading MLS platforms and solutions. She earned the CMLX2 designation with the Council of Multiple Listing Services, a release noted.

Crawford has held several training leadership positions in property technology and MLS industries. Most recently, she served as Customer Success Manager at Remine. She led the initiative to streamline the product training process by changing the messaging surrounding training that resonated with agents and by demonstrating the product’s practical applications in the sales process to drive understanding and adoption.

Crawford also served as Manager of MLS Training & Compliance for Florida Gulf Coast MLS and Director of Education for REALTORS® of Punta Gorda–Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto. She was recognized for her executive leadership, vision, strategic planning and departmental operation of the Education /Professional Development Department.

Crawford served with Stellar MLS in two roles, where she was instrumental in designing and developing technical training for over 70,000 subscribers as an MLS Trainer. She also partnered with executive leadership to establish and manage a scalable, agile partnership with REALTOR® Associations across southwest Florida. As a Relationship Manager, she engaged with and on-boarded new shareholder and customer associations, expanding Stellar’s coverage throughout Florida.

“We are excited to welcome Sharon to the REsides team,” said Colette Stevenson, CEO at REsides. “Her specialized expertise working with the top real estate and MLS platforms is paramount to our customer success goals in 2024,” Stevenson added. “We remain committed to raising the bar when it comes to providing service and support for the real estate marketplace so that agents and brokers can focus on their core value.”

“I am excited to join an organization that places such a high priority on customer success,” said Crawford. ‘The REsides platform is extremely robust and feature-rich with over 29 apps available for customers to use to support their business. As we continue to build and support the next generation of MLS tech and innovation in our constantly-changing landscape, customer experience and the ability to benefit from all that REsides offers is essential whether a legacy customer or a new broker who is onboarding agents to the REsides platform.”

For more information, visit www.resides.io.