The April issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at how LeadingRE is successfully working to take their business across the globe. Additionally featured is RISMedia’s 2024 Power Broker report, highlighting the Top 100 brokerages that fought through market challenges.

On the Cover

A World Without Bounds

A Look Inside the Business and Pleasure of Global Real Estate Deals

In a real estate industry that has been riddled with strife—from inflation and high interest rates to a scarcity of inventory—finding new ways to grow brokerage business has become more challenging than ever before. For the members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE), however, there is a unique opportunity to expand business by expanding their firm’s reach. Thanks to the ability to connect with some 550 fellow network firms around the globe, LeadingRE members are facilitating an increasing number of cross-border deals and maximizing transaction opportunities beyond their own borders. Motivated for a variety of reasons, from financial to personal, homebuyers seeking properties outside of their country of residence are on the rise, according to LeadingRE, which placed business in 84 countries last year. In this month’s cover story, take a closer look at what’s fueling the cross-border bonanza—and what it takes to succeed in the global arena.

Highlights

RISMedia’s 2024 Power Broker Report

Inflation. Interest rates. Inventory shortage. Add to that a court decision that found major real estate players guilty of price fixing—along with the contagion of copycat lawsuits that ensued—and 2023 goes down as potentially the most trying year in the history of residential real estate. Plagued by a post-pandemic housing recession that is stretching into 2024, it’s no surprise that respondents to RISMedia’s 36th Annual Power Broker Survey reported even further declines in sales volumes and transactions during 2023. In this special annual section, find statistics, analysis, broker insights and our Top 100 ranking.

Power Broker highlights:

Continued Pain, Then Hopes of Gain

The 2024 Power Broker Outlook

Power Brokers, One-on-One

The Top 100 Power Broker Firms



Visit our Table of Contents here to see all this month’s top features!