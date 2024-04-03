ERA® Real Estate announced its latest affiliation with RONIN Real Estate Professionals, a trusted source in Western Colorado’s Grand Valley real estate market.

Founded only three years ago by Mark Wingerter, ERA stated that the company has already amassed several glowing reviews and become one of the most reputable real estate providers in Mesa County, as well as throughout other communities in the Grand Valley including Rifle and Delta. Mark is the company’s owner and managing broker, who is joined in ownership by his wife, Trisha Wingerter, who handles operations, marketing, and philanthropy as the company’s Director of Operations. The Wingerters and their affiliated agents are a diverse group with a set of skills that includes expertise in both residential and commercial transactions, as well as rental properties, land sales and farms.

“RONIN Real Estate Professionals ERA Powered is fueled by a team of doers,” said Mark Wingerter. “We constantly aim to move the ball forward, and now by adding ERA Real Estate’s robust infrastructure to our own, we’ll be able to do more on a scale that our company has never seen before. Our existing agents will be able to streamline their current work with the brand’s state-of-the-art tools and services, while Trisha and I also gain increased bandwidth to place a stronger emphasis on recruitment and potential growth opportunities.”

The firm’s locally renowned “bushido” philosophy is largely responsible for its early success, according to a release. The bushido is a moral code stemming from ancient Japan that prioritizes honesty, honor and integrity in all interactions. The code is proudly displayed on the wall of the firm’s main office and serves as a constant reminder for the firm’s agents to always focus on doing right by their clients.

“Mark and Trisha are exactly the type of adventurous entrepreneurs that we look for to represent the ERA® brand. They both have backgrounds very different from what someone might expect from a real estate professional, and this is why I believe they’re able to connect with people so well, which is ultimately what allows people to succeed in this industry,” said Alex Vidal, president of ERA. “The Wingerters have already done an incredible job establishing their name in the Grand Valley with the resources that they’ve worked hard to provide to their affiliated agents, and now, we’d like to enhance their company’s value proposition by giving them the tools they need to take their operation to the next level.”

Now doing business as RONIN Real Estate Professionals ERA Powered, the Wingerters stated they intend to leverage their company’s affiliation with ERA Real Estate to connect with more clients outside of their current service area, as well as to provide their agents with a more robust and reliable network infrastructure. They also plan to recruit more agents and pursue M&A opportunities using the brand’s global referral network and technology suite, including the MoxiWorks® platform.

“Culture is what guides every decision we make at RONIN Real Estate Professionals ERA Powered,” said Trisha Wingerter. “While our tools and resources are incredibly valuable, it’s our company philosophy and our ability to give back to others that makes clients remember us—that’s why we believe we’re a perfect match with ERA Real Estate. From Alex Vidal at the top to the owners of the smallest companies, the entire brand understands that real estate is about people, not dollars. With our newly reinforced brand recognition and brand reputation, we hope to not only double down on our pursuit of future business opportunities but also our future philanthropic goals.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.