As I sat in my family room Monday night, eagerly watching the NCAA Tournament second-round game between No. 1 seed Iowa and No. 8 seed West Virginia, I couldn’t help but feel a surge of emotion. There was a lot on the line as Caitlin Clark took the floor at Carver-Hawkeye Arena one final time. The tension was palpable as West Virginia’s defense made everything difficult for Iowa. Despite the challenges, Clark’s performance was nothing short of spectacular. She led the team with 32 points, including five 3-pointers and an impressive 11 of 12 free throws made. Witnessing her scoring prowess and the team’s resilience, especially with Hannah Stuelke’s crucial blocks, filled me with a sense of admiration and inspiration. It was this captivating moment, filled with determination and leadership, that compelled me to reflect and write about Caitlin Clark’s impact on and off the court in today’s blog.

Less than three years ago, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) wouldn’t let female basketball players use the term ‘March Madness’ in their promotional branding. Today, that term is synonymous with one basketball player who has dominated headlines and rapidly become the most lucrative asset the league has known: Caitlin Clark, a 22-year-old female player from Iowa. As the highest-scoring athlete in college basketball history, she is making history both on and off the court.

Caitlin Clark’s meteoric rise has not only transformed college basketball but has also shattered gender biases in sports and media. Here are five leadership lessons we can learn from her:

Unapologetic authenticity: Clark refuses to conform to traditional expectations and stereotypes. She embraces her personality, on and off the court, without seeking approval or likeability. Leaders can learn from her authenticity and the power of being true to oneself. Confidence in emotion: Clark demonstrates that emotion is not a gendered allowance. She is unapologetically emotional in her game, challenging stereotypes and advocating for the freedom to express emotions authentically. Leaders can learn to embrace emotions as a natural part of leadership, regardless of gender. Assertiveness and self-efficacy: She rejects tokenism and celebrates genuine recognition. Clark’s refusal to accept token gestures highlights the importance of self-efficacy and valuing one’s worth. Leaders can learn to advocate for meaningful recognition and opportunities based on merit, not token gestures. Breaking cultural biases: By transcending cultural biases and expectations, Clark sets a powerful example of breaking barriers and redefining norms. Leaders can learn to challenge biases within their industries and promote inclusivity and diversity. Inspiring confidence and self-belief: Clark’s journey inspires confidence and self-belief in young girls and women everywhere. Her story encourages others to trust their instincts, value their potential, and embrace their uniqueness. Leaders can learn to cultivate confidence and empower others to embrace their strengths and lead with authenticity.

So, what’s the message? Caitlin Clark’s impact extends beyond the basketball court, teaching valuable lessons in leadership, authenticity, and empowerment. As we celebrate her achievements, let’s also reflect on the lessons she imparts and strive to emulate her fearless leadership in our own endeavors.

This article is adapted from Blefari’s weekly, company-wide “Thoughts on Leadership” column from HomeServices of America.