Above, from left, Chris Raveis, William Raveis, RISMedia Founder and CEO John Featherston and Ryan Raveis at the 50th Anniversary celebration.

More than a thousand William Raveis’ sales associates, managers and employees, as well as three generations of the Raveis family and guests from Maine to Florida celebrated the firm’s 50th awards celebration in high style March 26-27 at the elite Mohegan Sun resort in upstate Connecticut.

The fete, designed as a thank-you to all those who have contributed to the growth and success of the William Raveis Real Estate empire since its 1974 founding, pulled out all the stops, featuring live music, keynote speakers including industry giants Amy Jo Martin and Tom Ferry, and a rousing 15-minute Broadway-style show, ‘Raveis, the Musical,’ that took a cheering audience to its feet.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont honored the company with a proclamation recognizing its long history of contributions to the communities it serves.

The proclamation reads as follows:

“I, Ned Lamont, Governor of the State of Connecticut – in tribute to the impact of William Raveis, our nation, and in celebration of the many opportunities this company has given to the Connecticut residents and our greater communities – on this day of Wednesday, March 27, 2024, I proclaim it to be William Raveis Day in the State of Connecticut.”

Company Founder and Chairman Bill Raveis, who, with sons and Co-Presidents Chris and Ryan Raveis, lead the number-one privately held real estate company in the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina, was humbled and excited by the governor’s tribute.

“The proclamation is a testament to all our dedicated sales associates, managers, and employees,” he said. “It is extremely rewarding to have helped millions of homeowners for 50 years, and to have helped contribute to the economy of our state while supporting so many local and national organizations through the William Raveis Charitable Fund.”

The event was meaningful for long-time Raveis colleague Paul Boomsma, president and CEO of real estate network Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, of which William Raveis is a member.

“William Raveis has a remarkable history as an independent family-owned business that continually innovates while staying rooted in delivering exceptional service on every level and supporting the communities it serves in countless ways,” Boomsma said. I was honored to be present with Bill and his sons Chris and Ryan as they marked this milestone anniversary. It’s very clear that Bill’s founding principles of success will continue and thrive under its next generation of leaders.”

RISMedia founder and CEO John Featherston hailed Raveis as a legend in the industry.

“It was incredibly moving to see at the event the more than 1,000 agents, teams and managers who have helped create the success of William Raveis Real Estate – a company in business 50 years that is well-positioned for the future,” Featherston said. “Bill Raveis and his tremendous young and vibrant leadership team took the time to celebrate the leaders that helped grow the organization, many of which also include loyal executives who have been with the company for 35 years or more. Their company has a culture built on technology, education, providing opportunity, and like RISMedia, they use the word, ‘integrity’ as something they strive for every day. The Raveis family has built an incredible organization and is preparing agents with insights, tools, and strategies to navigate the new real estate landscape.”

There were perhaps no prouder attendees at the event , than Raveis’s sons and co-presidents, charged with taking the company to its next level.

“Our 50th celebration is one that surpassed everyone’s expectations,” said Ryan Raveis. “The energy and enthusiasm from our sales associates and managers for being part of the William Raveis company and helping it be successful for five decades was amazing. We collaborated and networked, learned from the best with our renowned industry expert speakers, and celebrated this incredible journey together. Our longevity as a family business stems from the vision and passion that my Dad conveys every day as a lifelong entrepreneur committed to helping each sales associate be successful. Fifty years of luxury service. Few real estate firms can make it to a half century.

Raveis Real Estate, launched those many years ago by a 27-year-old Bill Raveis above a small grocery store in Fairfield, Conn., is today a multi-billion company with more than 4,500 agents and 140 offices in nine states.

Still committed to growth, innovation, and expansion for the future, the company principals are nationally certified Strategic Growth Coach and Mentors, pledged to helping agents achieve the highest levels of career success.

“We’ve come a long way and we are proud to be thriving while others are pulling back,” said Bill Raveis. “We know that working hard and giving back to our communities is just the right thing to do.”