Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Fern Leaf Group, based in Paducah, Kentucky, is the first firm in the westernmost region of the state to join the lifestyle real estate brand. The locally owned full-service company helps clients in 15 counties throughout Western Kentucky with a range of real estate transactions, including assistance with residential and commercial listings, and farm or land deals.

The 15-year-old company is owned and operated by Cindy Hart, a twenty-year industry veteran and a director and co-chair on the Paducah Board of REALTORS®. The company aligns around three key principles: cooperation, mutual support and service excellence.

“Our company motto is that no deal is too tall or too small for us to handle,” said Hart. “We’re happy to help people from all walks of life to achieve the lifestyle of their choice, and we’ll never shy away from going above and beyond to make that happen. Being part of the national Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand allows us to leverage the trust and awareness of an iconic brand in ways that align with our market and elevate our services without sacrificing who we already are. I’m excited for us to reach new heights while still guaranteeing the personalized and refined buying and selling experience that we’re known for.”

Hart has plans to leverage the BHGRE brand recognition and its enhanced value proposition as an affiliated company to support selective recruitment as well as explore opportunities to open new offices in nearby markets, particularly towards Kentucky Lake.

“Since founding her company, Cindy has seized every opportunity that crosses her path, fearlessly embracing every aspect of the business. Her unwavering commitment to going all-in is evident to both her agents and local clientele,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of BHGRE. “This unyielding dedication is what fuels our excitement as we support her journey toward even greater success. We recognize the gravitas of Cindy’s name in Western Kentucky’s real estate landscape and appreciate the hard work it takes to build such a reputation. It’s a privilege for the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand to be the catalyst that helps bring Cindy’s business to new heights.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhgre.com/.