The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has announced SoFi as a new partner with NAR REALTOR Benefits®. As part of the agreement, NAR members and their clients can receive exclusive rates and discounts on mortgages, student loan refinancing, personal loans and more.

“This partnership amplifies our support for the diverse financial needs of our members,” said Rhonny Barragan, NAR vice president of strategic alliances. “SoFi’s full range of services can benefit real estate agents and their clients across all stages of life.”

“We’re extremely excited to partner with NAR to provide a one-stop financial solution to their members,” said Michael Bourgeois, SoFi vice president and business lead. “At SoFi, we are dedicated to helping people get their money right to realize their ambitions and we recognize that NAR members have many financial goals, from financing a college degree to helping their clients buy a dream home. We’re looking forward to setting them up for success with a robust suite of products and services.”

NAR members and their clients can visit SoFi.com/NAR2 to see unique rate discounts and benefits, view educational resources and schedule a one-on-one call with a student loan specialist.

