Change is no longer on the horizon. It’s here.

Now more than ever, RISMedia’s 36th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. Join us on September 4 – 6 at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., where 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Take advantage of our limited-time, early-bird ticket offer to secure your all-access pass at the lowest guaranteed rate, and join us for this deep dive into the future of real estate.

What’s New This Year?



New Schedule: We’ve shifted to start a day later, giving you the time to transition smoothly into a week of learning and networking after the Labor Day weekend.

Power Hour Sessions: Our reinvigorated Power Hour Sessions kick off bright and early at 9 a.m. on Wed., Sept. 4. Don’t miss out on profound discussions like the New Era of Buyer Agency, Adapting MLS Strategies in the Commission Lawsuit Era and Mergers & Acquisitions in a Growing Market.

Q&A and Interactive Sessions: Industry experts share valuable insights and answer your questions. Dive into our small interactive workshops designed to enhance your skills and knowledge.

Real estate’s top minds and most successful leaders will participate in more than 20 sessions and presentations during the CEO & Leadership Exchange, including keynote presentations from:

Dermot Buffini, CEO, Buffini & Company

Mark Willis, CEO, Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

Selma Happ, Chief Economist, CoreLogic

Dave Liniger, Founder & Co-Chair, RE/MAX

Andy Florance, Founder & CEO, CoStar

Lisa Sturtevant, Chief Economist, Bright MLS

You’ll also hear from dozens of leading brokerage executives from across the country, including:

Chris Raveis, William Raveis Real Estate

Tami Bonnell, EXIT

James Dwiggins, NextHome

Kymber Menkiti, Keller Williams Capital Properties

Alex Vidal, ERA

Joe Rand, Howard Hanna | Rand Realty

Nykia Pippion McGriff, Coldwell Banker

Thad Wong, @properties Christie’s Intl. Real Estate

Kimberly Harris Campbell, Compass DMV Region

Scott Durkin, Douglas Elliman

Anthony Lamacchia, Lamacchia Realty

Hoby Hanna, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

And some of real estate top educators and MLS leaders, including:

Jessica Edgerton, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World

Art Carter, CRMLS

Matthew Ferrara, The Learning Network

Brian Donnellan, Bright MLS

Mark Pessin, Realty ONE Group

Merri Jo Cowen, Stellar MLS

Kate Rossi, Anywhere

Take advantage of our limited-time, early-bird ticket offer to secure your all-access pass at the lowest guaranteed rate, and join us for this deep dive into the future of real estate.

Why Attend RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange?

Capitalize on Market Trends: The real estate landscape is shifting beneath our feet. To stay ahead, it’s essential to understand and leverage these changes. The CEO & Leadership Exchange offers insights into the significant trends affecting the market—from buyer agent compensation to the fluctuating economy.

Navigate the Crossroads of Opportunity: Real estate leaders are at the forefront of change, steering their organizations through acquisitions, roll-ups and rigorous competition. The CEO & Leadership Exchange is your map and compass, offering strategic direction and peer-driven wisdom.

Recruitment and Retention Strategies: With a market that is as competitive as it is volatile, attracting and retaining top talent is critical. Learn from industry front-runners who have mastered the challenges of recruiting and nurturing high-performing teams.

Peer Networking: Collaborate and connect with peers from across the nation, expand your network and build lasting relationships with other top brokers who share your commitment to excellence and growth. The CEO & Leadership Exchange boasts two dynamic networking events: a private sunset cruise up the Potomac River, and a gala dinner honoring our 2024 Newsmakers Hall of Fame inductees.

Personal and Professional Growth: Learn from brokerage and industry leaders outside of your own organizations to find new ways to grow your business. Use the CEO & Leadership Exchange to revitalize your vision, focus your goals and empower your team. It’s not just about riding the wave of change—it’s about commanding it.

Check out our superstar line-up of speakers and our action-packed agenda.

