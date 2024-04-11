What are today’s consumers looking for in a potential home? Increasingly, the answer may be energy efficiency. With energy prices up over 14% nationally from 2021 to 2023, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a home’s ability to keep energy costs down is a welcome assist to tightening budgets.

Real estate professionals are noticing the trend, too. According to NAR’s 2023 REALTORS® and Sustainability Report, nearly half (48%) of agents and brokers said that clients were at least somewhat interested in sustainability. Sixty-three percent of REALTORS® said that energy efficiency promotion in listings was very or somewhat valuable.

As today’s homebuyers become increasingly conscious about energy efficiency and the environmental impact of their homes, it’s important that your property data partner provide data sets that include these building performance factors.

Competitive advantage

In an increasingly competitive real estate market, providing detailed information about a property’s environmental attributes can set real estate agents apart from others. It positions them as forward-thinking and aligned with the values of environmentally-conscious buyers and sellers. Not to mention, having green building data readily available can lead to increased referrals and repeat business from clients who appreciate their commitment to sustainability.

With this green data, seller’s agents can highlight the energy efficiency of a home as a selling point for their listings. Buyer’s agents can use this data to narrow down properties that fit the energy efficiency profile that their clients desire. “By providing consumers with comprehensive, accurate and verified information about the energy performance of listed properties, your property data partner can play a powerful role in supporting informed decisions, fair valuations, and ultimately a greener future,” said Sara Cooper, CRS Data’s executive vice president, real estate market.

Recently CRS Data, creators of the property data platform MLS Tax Suite, partnered with Earth Advantage’s Green Building Registry (GBR). Through this partnership, the MLS Tax Suite connects to GBR’s proprietary API, displaying environmental and home performance information within real estate listings—including energy labels, solar installations and green building certifications (LEED, EnergyStar and more).

The demand for energy-efficient homes is here to stay. Empowering your members with “green” and energy efficiency data and information can help them thrive in a competitive market.

To learn more about CRS Data, visit https://www.crsdata.com/.