The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Westlake Royal Remodeling Market Index (RMI) for Q1 2024 posted a reading of 66, down one point compared to the previous quarter.

“An RMI at 66 is consistent with NAHB’s forecast for stable remodeling spending in 2024,” said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. “Rising costs for construction labor and building materials continue to be the major headwinds to faster growth.”

The Current Conditions Index averaged 74, remaining unchanged from the previous quarter. All three components remained well above 50 in positive territory in the first quarter: the component measuring large remodeling projects ($50,000 or more) remained even at 70, the component measuring moderate remodeling projects (at least $20,000 but less than $50,000) dropped one point to 74, and the component measuring small-sized remodeling projects (under $20,000) edged down one point to 77.

“Demand for remodeling remains solid, especially among customers who don’t need to finance their projects at current interest rates,” said NAHB Remodelers Chair Mike Pressgrove. “Construction costs are still an issue in some places, just as they were toward the end of last year.”

The Future Indicators Index averaged 59, remaining unchanged from the previous quarter. The component measuring the current rate at which leads and inquiries are coming in increased one point to 57, and the component measuring the backlog of remodeling jobs dropped one point to 61.

For the full report, click here.