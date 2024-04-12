Editor’s Note: The Mortgage Mix is RISMedia’s weekly highlight reel of need-to-know mortgage-industry happenings. Watch for it each Friday afternoon.

According to the Primary Mortgage Market Survey® from Freddie Mac, last updated April 11, 2024, the 30-year mortgage rate sits at 6.88%, while the 15-year mortgage rate currently stands at 6.16%.

These rates represent a slight increase from the week of April 5, 2024 , where the 30-year rate was 6.82% and the 15-year rate was 6.06%. Mortgage rates remain elevated rather than the hoped-for decline.

The latest Weekly Mortgage Application Survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) found that mortgage applications increased a mere 0.1% during the week of April 5, 2024.