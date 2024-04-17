Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®, announced the acceptance of eight companies to the 2024 REACH program. This marks the 12th cohort focused on accelerating technology solutions for the U.S. residential real estate sector.

“Through the REACH scale-up program, we’re catalyzing transformative advancements at the intersection of technology and real estate,” said Mark Birschbach, NAR’s senior vice president of Strategic Business Innovation and Technology. “Our aim is to push the boundaries of what’s possible, equipping agents who are REALTORS® with tools and insights that foster exceptional client service and operational efficiency.”

NAR stated that companies selected for the 2024 program represent a diverse range of solutions across the entire transaction life cycle, from pre-contract to post-close. Collectively, these companies have raised more than $55 million in funding and employ more than 300 individuals worldwide.

“The eight companies selected for the 2024 REACH program are at the forefront of the industry’s greatest challenges and opportunities,” said Ashley Stinton, managing partner of NAR REACH. “Supporting real estate professionals and the clients they serve has never been more important and we firmly believe this group of innovators will have an immeasurable impact throughout the real estate, finance, title, mortgage and home services industries.”

The companies accepted to the 2024 REACH program are as follows:

Chirpyest : a social commerce marketplace that empowers real estate professionals to earn cash back when they shop and share their curated finds.

Final Offer : a consumer-facing, agent-driven negotiation platform for residential real estate, delivering clear, real-time offer alerts to all interested parties.

Kukun : a real estate data, analytics and applications platform for homeowners and the industries that serve them.

Notable : simple pay-at-close financing for everything a client needs to prep their home for sale and get the most out of it.

Purlin : AI tools that convert client conversations into transactions by simplifying business dealings among real estate agents and settlement service providers.

Scout : helping agents find and engage homeowners with AI-driven automated personalized email outreach.

Trackxi : a collaborative deal and task tracker for real estate agents, teams, clients and consumers.

Unlock : helping consumers unlock the power of home equity without interest charges or monthly payments.

“These companies are poised to significantly advance the real estate landscape in the year ahead and for many to come,” said Dave Garland, managing partner of Second Century Ventures. “By scaling solutions through the REACH program, we are providing real estate agents with promising new tools and technologies, empowering them to better serve their clients and stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry.”

For more information, visit narreach.com.