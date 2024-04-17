Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. recently added Paula Atakhanian, Robert Clark, Denis Faherty, June Huber, and Andy Weiss to its franchise sales team. The group is dedicated to growing the Weichert brand and guiding prospective franchisees toward a path of sustained success. The expansion of the franchise sales team will help Weichert continue to meet market demand and grow its national franchise network.

“We are very excited to have Paula, Robert, Denis, June, and Andy on our team,” said Kevin Hill, executive vice president of franchise sales at WREA. “They each bring unique experience that will help drive franchise growth across the country and bring new affiliates into our successful Weichert system that is built on industry-leading technology, tools, resources, and support.”

Paula Atakhanian serves as a franchise sales director with WREA for Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. Her extensive background in real estate management and sales leadership includes time as a managing broker with Weichert, Realtors®, regional sales manager at Weichert Direct, and as a senior relocation counselor with Weichert Workforce Mobility. Before dedicating herself full-time in the real estate sector, Atakhanian pursued a dual career as a real estate agent in New York and as a senior account executive in the insurance industry. Drawing on her diverse background and a history of success in various leadership roles within Weichert, Atakhanian brings a unique blend of expertise to her current role as franchise sales director.

Robert Clark serves as a regional sales director for North Carolina and South Carolina with WREA. He began his real estate sales career with the business development team at RE/MAX, selling franchises in the Carolinas, West Virginia, and Virginia. His success led to a promotion to senior development consultant overseeing Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Carolinas. Clark was a top-ranked franchise sales consultant for RE/MAX and earned numerous awards throughout his time with the company.

Denis Faherty serves as a franchise sales director with WREA, covering Ohio, Michigan, and Western Pennsylvania. He’s worked in the industry for the last 20 years, helping brokerage owners determine if an affiliation with a national brand is a prudent business decision for their company. Throughout his time in the industry, Faherty has excelled at facilitating mergers and acquisitions, as well as recruiting existing brokerages and start-ups. Prior to his time in franchise sales, he was in the lending industry for over 10 years, where he worked closely with real estate professionals daily.

June Huber, who serves as the vice president of business development with WREA for the West Coast region, is responsible for the generation of new business opportunities, mergers, and acquisitions. She’s a business development executive with over 15 years of leadership experience in the real estate and franchise development industry, where she’s gained expertise in building sales teams, training, and identifying new opportunities for business. Huber is a highly accomplished executive who has been recognized throughout her career for surpassing business development quotas.

Andy Weiss has over 25 years of experience in franchise sales and serves as a regional sales director on the West Coast with WREA. His previous work centered around franchise sales growth of global real estate organizations, where he worked with prospective clients through highly detailed processes while highlighting the unique value propositions of his organization. Weiss has excelled at recruiting existing brokerages and start-up companies, as well as converting mergers and acquisitions.

For more information, visit www.weichertfranchise.com.