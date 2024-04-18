BuilderBooks, the publishing arm of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) recently released the fourth edition of “What Homebuyers Really Want.”

“Based on a comprehensive nationwide survey of recent and prospective homebuyers, “What Homebuyers Really Want” offers unparalleled insights into the pulse of today’s housing demands,” said Carl Harris, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and a custom home builder from Wichita, Kansas. “Homebuyers are reimagining the very concept of what constitutes a home, and this edition serves as the ultimate compass for understanding their dynamic expectations.”

The new edition includes:

Fresh insights post-pandemic: The latest research contains invaluable insights into the priorities and desires of home buyers in this new post-pandemic era.

The evolution of home preferences: From architectural features to technological advancements, the 2024 edition explores the changing landscape of home preferences, offering indispensable data on features that home buyers prioritize.

Demographic dynamics: Delving into the nuances of buyer preferences based on demographic factors such as age, race/ethnicity, geographic location, and income or price point, this edition empowers housing professionals to tailor their offerings to meet the diverse needs of today’s home buyers.

“What Homebuyers Really Want” is available for purchase at www.BuilderBooks.com. The soft-cover, 328-page-long 2024 edition is $149.95 at retail price and $79.95 for NAHB members.