HomeAdvantage—a subsidiary of Jason Mitchell Group Holding Partners—announced a partnership with Real Estate Connection (REC)—a REALTOR® management company and brokerage. REC will now offer the HomeAdvantage product and nationwide MLS for lender accounts.

HomeAdvantage is a tech-enabled platform providing nationwide MLS portals along with a nationwide network of real estate professionals, streamlines the home buying and selling process, while also providing consumer benefits to its partners, according to a release. The company provides services to over 100 credit unions and 3 of the top 5 mortgage servicers in the USA.

“The Real Estate Connection venture allows us to expand our capabilities and provide more resources to its current partners as well as providing more business to our agents nationwide, leading to a better 360-degree client experience,” said Jason Mitchell, chairman of JMG Holding Partners.

The company stated that the nationwide MLS integration further enhances REC’s lender partners’ capabilities by providing access to an extensive database of property listings and market data for buyers.

“We’re thrilled about the partnership with HomeAdvantage and nationwide MLS into our core offering,” said Brian Coester, CEO of Real Estate Connection. “HomeAdvantage’s widespread adoption among credit unions and banks ensures lenders can maintain client relationships and drive business to their mortgage company. This integration aligns with our commitment to providing innovative solutions and unparalleled service to our clients and partners.”

