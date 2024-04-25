Above, Wendy Forsythe

eXp Realty® has announced the appointment of Wendy Forsythe as chief marketing officer. She will be responsible for building eXp Realty’s marketing strategies and initiatives globally. Forsythe previously held executive real estate positions at Compass, Fathom and HomeSmart International.

“Wendy’s extensive experience and passion for real estate marketing uniquely position her to lead our marketing strategies into a new era as we continue to expand globally. Her visionary approach will be crucial in elevating eXp Realty’s presence and impact on the world stage,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Her industry background and understanding of modern real estate marketing will best position us to expand our reach and impact in the market.”

In her new role, Forsythe will oversee eXp Realty’s marketing strategy, from brand management and advertising to digital marketing and public relations. Her strategic vision will focus on strengthening eXp Realty’s position as a leader in the real estate industry while enhancing the innovative tools and services that empower eXp Realty agents.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to join eXp Realty. This company is a real trailblazer in the real estate industry, well-known for its innovative spirit and deep commitment to supporting its agents,” said Forsythe. “I’m eager to bring my own experiences and insights as an agent and broker-owner into this role. My focus will be on crafting marketing strategies that not only elevate our brand but also empower our agents globally to achieve even greater success.”

