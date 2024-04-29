Lead generation platform PropStream has announced it will be attending the STR Summit, designed to educate aspiring Airbnb investors. The event occurs from June 23-25, 2024, in Denver, Colorado at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

The STR Summit is targeted at short-term rental investors. Topics of discussion include the ten steps to building a short-term rental business, while featured events include off-site mixers for networking and several experienced speakers. A highlight of the agenda for the day is the STR Roadmap: a comprehensive guide from acquisition to profitability.

Attendees are urged to approach the PropStream team at the summit and strike up a conversation, the company said in a release.

For more information, visit https://www.propstream.com/.