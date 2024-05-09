In a generally upbeat Q1 earnings report May 8, residential real estate company Compass showcased $1.05 billion revenue, a 10% increase from Q1 2023. The company attributed the revenue gain to a 7.1% increase in transactions. On the negative side, Compass lost $132.9 million in Q1, still an improvement over the $150.2 million it lost one year prior.

Regarding agent count, the company was happy to report a Q1 rise of 7.3% year-over-year to 14,591.

“We exceeded our expectations for Q1 2024 by growing our Q1 revenue 10% year-over-year and significantly reducing our non-GAAP operating expenses, generating positive free cash flow,” said Robert Reffkin, Compass founder and CEO. “This is the first time we have generated positive free cash flow in the first quarter, the industry’s slowest quarter of the year, and in a historically challenging market. In Q1 2024 we grew our quarterly market share by 26 basis points year-over-year and 35 basis points sequentially, compared to Q4 2023. We did this while continuing to invest in growth and our technology platform, the industry’s only proprietary first-contact-to-close solution for agents.

He continued, “We continued to significantly grow our agent base as we increased the number of principal agents by 990 in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023. In Q1 2024 we added the highest number of principal agents organically since we eliminated cash and equity sign-on incentives in 2022. Since the close of the first quarter, we have further increased our presence in the southeast by acquiring Latter & Blum, the number one agency in the Gulf South and New Orleans, adding over 1,000 principal agents. We continue to look for accretive M&A transactions and to attract new agents organically as we successfully position Compass for what we believe will be significant upside when the market begins to recover.”

Q1 2024 highlights: