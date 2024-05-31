Two of the nation’s fast growing REALTOR® associations announced that their members voted and approved a unification that forms the third largest local REALTOR® association in Florida, and the sixth largest association in the nation. The Pinellas REALTOR® Organization (PRO/CPRO) and Greater Tampa REALTORS® (GTR) will merge to become Tampa Bay REALTORS® (pending NAR approval), serving over 24,000 real estate professionals in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties.

Members of the new organization will benefit from expanded training, more impactful regional advocacy, and a unified voice supporting Tampa Bay real estate consumers, according to a release. The merged association will continue participating in Stellar MLS as its second-largest shareholder, and MLS services will remain intact.

“To consumers, Tampa Bay is one thriving region. With unification, members can leverage the incredible resources across both associations to provide real estate services throughout the Tampa Bay area with three service centers for more in-person support and a larger combined staff to support member needs, said Adam Grenville, 2024 president of Greater Tampa REALTORS®.

Tampa Bay REALTORS® stated they will be driven by two leaders serving as Co-CEOs, PRO/CPRO’s David Bennett and GTR’s Jason Outman. David Bennett is the current CEO of PRO/CPRO and brings over 30 years of successful leadership of real estate associations. Jason Outman is the current CEO of GTR and former CEO of Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. Together, they will leverage their in-depth knowledge of how to actively engage REALTOR® members and embed the organization in impactful community and global initiatives.

The staff of both organizations will remain in place and coordinate efforts to expand their abilities to deliver services to ensure every Tampa Bay REALTOR® has the expertise to effectively support the ever-changing needs of real estate consumers, the association stated.

“Tampa Bay REALTORS® will continue to bring localized services to our members while harnessing our enterprise size and scale to provide cutting-edge programs and influential advocacy,” said Brad Monroe, chair of the unification taskforce that organized the merger.