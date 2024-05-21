Above, Heather McColaugh, Eric Landry

Back for its third year, RISMedia’s Rookie of the Year contest honors agents who are new to the business yet achieving extraordinary results. And now is the time to nominate a 2024 Real Estate Rookie of the Year!

Nominations may be submitted here. Deadline ends 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

RISMedia’s Rookie of the Year program, sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate, is designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet achieving extraordinary results. The 2024 Rookie of the Year award recognizes new agents for their accomplishments in 2023.

This year’s Rookie of the Year contest will again recognize five regional winners in addition to one national award recipient. Here, we take a look back at two of our 2023 regional winners, from the Midwest, Heather McColaugh of BF Realty in Ohio, and from the Northeast, Eric Landry of Portside Real Estate Group in Maine.

Taking the industry by storm, McColaugh dove head first into the industry, realizing the full potential of a career in real estate. By prioritizing authenticity, she has recognized the importance of bringing her truest self to each interaction.

“It’s rarely about houses,” says McColaugh. “It’s about being a part of something much larger. When you’re given the opportunity to step inside someone’s situation, you’re given a great deal of responsibility. Every single transaction that got me to this milestone means there were lives that got changed for the better.”

She is also a very community-focused agent, dedicating to uplifting and offering support to those who need it. “We don’t buy leads. We don’t have our names on billboards. We don’t do any of the fancy real estate. We just give in a thousand different ways,’ she says.

After spending more than 20 years as a consultant serving clients at the highest level, it is no surprise that Landry excelled in his rookie year as an agent. He taps into his personal experiences to connect with clients on a deeper level.

“The most important thing you can do as you start building your brand—your name—is wanting to be your absolute most authentic self every single day of the week,” says Landry. “I try to bring exactly who I am into every phone call and every meeting.”

He is motivated by authenticity, and believes that the key to success in any profession is about surrounding yourself with those who are achieving the same level of success you strive for. He also shines a spotlight on education, expanding his skillset and learning how to approach sales from different angles. “Every person on this planet is going in two directions: You’re either going down, or you’re going up. You’re either expanding your education and improving your life, or you’re letting slight, small bad habits pull you down.”

Do you know an exceptional new agent like McColaugh or Landry? Nominate a 2024 Real Estate Rookie the Year today!

Who can participate?



Agents who received their license no earlier than Jan. 1, 2022 are eligible to participate in this year’s contest. Nominations can be made by any member of the real estate industry, including agents, brokers, MLS and association executives, coaches and service providers. Nominate as many agents as you would like, and agents may also nominate themselves.

What does it take to make it to the finals?

Nominees for the 2024 Real Estate Rookie of the Year award will be considered based on their 2023 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. These are the proud representatives of this industry’s future!

“Beginning your career as an agent during one of the most difficult real estate markets in history, not to mention amid the fallout from the commission lawsuits, took a tremendous degree of commitment and resiliency,” says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “During these times when the integrity of residential real estate is under attack, it is more important than ever that we honor new-to-the-business agents for not only their production success but for the passion and professionalism with which they approach their business. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year annual award program helps elevate our industry’s reputation, for the benefit of those who work within it as well as for the consumers they serve.”

